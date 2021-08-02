Jyotiraditya Scindia Stamps Authority, Supporters May Get Lion's Share of Appointments in MP Ahead of Polls

Having secured a berth in the Union Cabinet after a wait of almost a year, Jyotiraditya Scindia seems to be stamping his authority on political affairs in Madhya Pradesh as his supporters are expected to be rewarded with political appointments soon.

In the run-up to civic body polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh is planning to go into these elections as a cohesive unit, keeping resentment at bay. The party is wary of the polls, especially after a sour defeat in Damoh bypoll early this year.

The schedule is yet to be finalised by the Election Commission as the fear of third Covid-19 wave looms. However, ‘poll-ready’ BJP has already geared up with organisational preparations.

To start with, the party has finalised appointments for boards and corporations and Scindia supporters are set to get lion’s share in these political postings.

Keeping these organisational matters a low-key affair, CM Shivraj Chouhan had rushed to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah last Saturday. Even after returning to Bhopal, Chouhan remained incommunicado. However, the chief minister had a marathon 10-hour meeting with state head VD Sharma and senior office-bearers, including Suhas Bhagat and Hitanand.

If sources are to be believed, a first list of appointees is ready and could be released anytime soon.

Along with some independents, Scindia supporters, including Jasmant Jatav, Raksha Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Imarti Devi, Manoj Chaudhary and others, could be accommodated in the list.

Scindia backers like Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, Raghuraj Singh Kansana and Ranveer Jatav are also awaiting return to political mainstream and are likely to get political appointments later.

A political analyst from MP on the condition of anonymity claimed that this could also be seen as growing stature of Scindia, especially after he was elevated as a Union minister in the Modi cabinet. The BJP government is planning to satisfy leaders who are upset with their persistent side-lining from mainstream affairs.

To add, the closed-door BJP meet held in Bhopal on Sunday also finalised list of media panellists and different party cells.

