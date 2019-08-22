Jyotiraditya Scindia to Head Congress Screening Committee for Maharashtra Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday formed a six-member screening committee for Maharashtra assembly elections, with party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chairman.

A party statement said that other members of the panel are AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and Pradesh Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, besides CLP leader KC Padavi.

Harish Chaudhary and Manickam Tagore are also its members.

Assembly elections in the state are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP. The Congress will contest the election in alliance with the NCP.

