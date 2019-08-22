Jyotiraditya Scindia to Head Congress Screening Committee for Maharashtra Polls
Assembly elections in the state are slated for later this year and the Congress will contest the election in alliance with the NCP.
Bhopal: Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with party workers during his visit to Bhopal on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday formed a six-member screening committee for Maharashtra assembly elections, with party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chairman.
A party statement said that other members of the panel are AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and Pradesh Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, besides CLP leader KC Padavi.
Harish Chaudhary and Manickam Tagore are also its members.
Assembly elections in the state are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP. The Congress will contest the election in alliance with the NCP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Many of Us Choose Heart Over Mind: Kangana Ranaut Supports Priyanka Chopra for 'Jai Hind' Tweet
- Spotify Premium Now Available With 3 Months of Free Access for New Users
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport
- Kia Seltos Launched in India, Gets Special Twitter Icon as a Red SUV
- Not Just a Dropped Pin: Spacewalking Scientists Add Parking Spot to International Space Station