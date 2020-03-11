English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Jyotiraditya Scindia Was One Person Who Could Walk into My House Anytime: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath. (Twitter/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'destabilising' the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Jyotiraditya Scindia was one person who could walk into his house anytime, dismissing suggestions that the party's top leadership was not giving him a hearing.

"He was one guy in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime, as he was in with me in college," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He later retweeted a photo of his with Scindia and Kamal Nath after the Madhya Pradesh assembly victory, with a caption of Leo Tolstoy's quote "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time".

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and a day later joined the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

