Jyotiraditya Scindia Withheld Info on Forgery Case Against Him in RS Nomination Form, Says Congress

Bhopal: The nominations of BJP Rajya Sabha candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki have landed in soup after the Congress party objected to their nomination forms while accusing them of withholding information.

Filing their objections before the Returning Officer on Monday, the Congress party claimed that Scindia, in his nomination form, hasn’t disclosed information on a case lodged against him with the Economic Offence Wing (EoW).

The Congress has claimed that the case against Scindia was registered by the EoW ahead of the submission of his nomination papers, yet the nomination form had no mention of it.

A day after Scindia joined the BJP, the Economic Offence Wing of MP Police decided to re-open a land grab case lodged against Scindia in 2014 but was closed in 2018 due to lack of evidence.

The ruling party also objected to BJP’s second candidate Sumer Singh Solanki saying, he was still in government service at the time of filing nomination and his resignation was accepted a day after he deposited his form to Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Solanki was an assistant professor at a government college in Barwani before he was nominated for Rajya Sabha.

Monday was the last day of scrutiny of the nomination papers. The Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha polls has decided to hear the matters of objection against the BJP candidates at 11am on Tuesday.

The nominations of Congress candidates Digvijaya Singh, Phool Singh Baraiya and BJP’s Ranjana Baghel were accepted by the Returning Officer.

Digvijaya Singh filed objection against Scindia while Baraiya did the same against Solanki. The nominations of these two BJP candidates should be rejected, Congress leader JP Dhanopia demanded.

Earlier in the day, MP Assembly was adjourned till March 26, the day of polling for Rajya Sabha, over coronavirus scare.