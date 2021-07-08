Jyotiraditya Scindia’s FB Page Gets Hacked Hours After His Swearing-In

Police have booked unknown persons on charges of hacking Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Facebook account, under relevant sections of the IT Act on Thursday.

Barely hours after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was sworn in as union minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, his account on FB was hacked and an old video of him hailing the Congress party was uploaded on the same.

According to his supporters, the incident took place after midnight at around 12.30 am.

Social media turned abuzz soon after these posts went viral. Scindia supporters soon swung into action and deleted the video from the minister’s FB page.

By morning the account was reclaimed and the post was deleted, Bhopal based Scindia supporter Krishna Ghatge said in the morning.

Later in the day, a Scindia supporter, Ramesh Agrawal from Gwalior, lodged a complaint with city police on Thursday.

Crime Branch police station based on the complaint lodged a case against an unknown person under sections 66 and 66 C of the Information and Technology Act 2008.

Scindia, who last year had switched to the BJP following a rift with the Gandhis, was inducted into the Modi cabinet and was assigned Civil Aviation portfolio on Wednesday. Celebrations had erupted in New Delhi and Bhopal following his induction into the union cabinet.

Besides, seven-time MP from the State, Virendra Kumar Khatik, too has been included in the Modi cabinet as Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

