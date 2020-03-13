Jyotiradtiya Scindia Files Rajya Sabha Nomination With Shivraj Singh Chouhan by his Side

Two days after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to the BJP, he filed his Rajya Sabha nomination on Friday in Bhopal amid much fanfare and excitement. Though just three days old in the party, BJP workers accompanied Scindia to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma were by Scindia's side when he filed his nomination, believed to have been vehemently blocked by two of his former Congress colleagues -- Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh.

Wearing a white Kurta and his trademark black sleeveless jacket, Scindia seemed much at home.

Soon after filing his nomination from Madhya Pradesh, Scindia tweeted: "Today I filed my nomination as a party candidate for Rajya Sabha seat along with senior party functionaries." He tagged BJP's Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, his day started with meeting his aunt Yashodhara Raje, who was the first to welcome him after his induction into BJP. Scindia met her for nearly 20 minutes.

It was not known what they discussed, sources close to Scindia said it wasn't a "political conversation". Yashodhara and Vasundhara Raje have been with the BJP, while their brother Madhavrao Scindia, whose son is Jyotiraditya, remained with the Congress.

Later in the day, he met Narottam Mishra, a power centre in the Madhya Pradesh government and is believed to be the key man behind 'Operation Kamal'. The meeting was followed by a lunch.

Scindia then went to the party office amid slogan-shouting BJP activists who tried to garland the new BJP inductee. From there, he went straight to the Vidhan Sabha.

On Thursday, when Scindia stepped into the BJP party office in Bhopal, a large gathering of BJP cadre welcomed him. Wearing the unmistakable saffron stole around his neck, Scindia also addressed them in a packed room.

Scindia resigned from the Congress on the day of Holi, soon after meeting BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the presence of party chief J.P. Nadda in New Delhi, Scindia alleged that the Congress was "living in denial".

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on March 26.