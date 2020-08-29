K Annamalai Appointed Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

Former IPS officer K Annamalai, who joined the BJP earlier this week, was on Saturday appointed as vice president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party by its state chief L Murugan. Murugan announced Annamalai's appointment in a statement and wished him success in his endeavours.

Annamalai, a mechanical engineer who did MBA fromIIM, Lucknow, before joining the civil service, had joined the BJP in Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and later met its national president J P Nadda. The 2011 batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer had resigned from service in September last year. He hails from an agricultural family in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

