KCR Holds Grand Yagam at Farmhouse Ahead of Next Round of Electioneering for Assembly Elections

: Ahead of his next round of electioneering for the Telangana Assembly elections, TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sunday held a homam (yagam) at his farmhouse in Siddipet district.An official release said Rao performed 'Raja Syamala Yagam', 'Chandi Yagam' and other rituals in his farmhouse in Erravalli in which his wife and other family members participated.The "poornahuti" (concluding act or rite) will be done Monday at 11.11 am, it said.The yagnam is conducted for prosperity of the state, well being of all people and for successfully taking forward the various developmental programmes, it said.