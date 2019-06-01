Take the pledge to vote

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jaganmohan Reddy Bond Again, This Time in Governor's Iftar Meet

The two Chief Ministers are understood to have discussed issues vis-a-vis bifurcation of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jaganmohan Reddy Bond Again, This Time in Governor's Iftar Meet
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attend the Iftar party of Governor ESL Narasihman, at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Saturday met the Governor of the two states ESL Narasimhan and attended an Iftar hosted by him here.

The two Chief Ministers are understood to have discussed issues vis-a-vis bifurcation of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Rao attended the swearing-in of Jagan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The two leaders have already decided to take steps to address issues concerning both the states. Hyderabad is the common capital for the two states for a period of 10 years beginning 2014. Both attended the Iftar hosted by the Governor on the occasion of Ramzan at the Raj Bhavan complex, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Narasimhan directed that an ambulance be allowed to go first when traffic was stopped at Raj Bhavan for his convoy to pass (while he was on the way to attend the Iftar at the hall which requires travelling by road), they said.
