English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
K Chandrasekhar Rao Says No Alliance With Any Party for 2019, May Announce Candidates Next Month
On the 'Federal Front' he had proposed earlier, K Chandrasekhar Rao said he would talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about its formation.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said TRS would not have an alliance with any party for the 2019 general elections and that all candidates for the polls would be announced next month.
"TRS is ready to face elections any time... we will announce party candidates next month itself for the coming general elections and will not have any alliance with any party," he said.
On the 'Federal Front' he had proposed earlier, Rao said he would talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about its formation.
"A non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front may take a little time. But it will be a reality. It cannot happen in one day. I am not in a hurry," he said.
To a query, he said TRS voted for the NDA candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called him and sought his support.
On the state committee meet, Rao said the party would hold a public meeting on September 2 and present a 'progress report' of Telangana to the people.
He said the TRS passed nine resolutions, including one requesting the Centre to accept the reservation bill that was passed by the state assembly.
The Assembly had on August 16 passed a bill to give 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.
Without giving a direct reply on reports of an early assembly election, he said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.
He claimed that various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win over 100 seats in the assembly elections.
Rao said all the settlers in Telangana would be treated as citizens of the state.
He refuted the charge that the government was behind Osmania University declining permission to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet students on the campus on August 10.
The Chief Minister said the government planned to spend Rs 50,000 crore to make Hyderabad a 'Global city'.
Also Watch
"TRS is ready to face elections any time... we will announce party candidates next month itself for the coming general elections and will not have any alliance with any party," he said.
On the 'Federal Front' he had proposed earlier, Rao said he would talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about its formation.
"A non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front may take a little time. But it will be a reality. It cannot happen in one day. I am not in a hurry," he said.
To a query, he said TRS voted for the NDA candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called him and sought his support.
On the state committee meet, Rao said the party would hold a public meeting on September 2 and present a 'progress report' of Telangana to the people.
He said the TRS passed nine resolutions, including one requesting the Centre to accept the reservation bill that was passed by the state assembly.
The Assembly had on August 16 passed a bill to give 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.
Without giving a direct reply on reports of an early assembly election, he said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.
He claimed that various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win over 100 seats in the assembly elections.
Rao said all the settlers in Telangana would be treated as citizens of the state.
He refuted the charge that the government was behind Osmania University declining permission to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet students on the campus on August 10.
The Chief Minister said the government planned to spend Rs 50,000 crore to make Hyderabad a 'Global city'.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Opts Out of AIB's Political Satire Gormint Due to 'Ongoing' Physical Condition
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- British Tourist Fined Rs 30 Lakh for Overspeeding by Dubai Police is Unemployed and Disabled
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Hope Floats Amidst The Oh So Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...