KCR to Go With Astrologers’ Advice to Dissolve Telangana Assembly on ‘Lucky’ Date Sept 6?

Speculation is rife that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will dissolve the Assembly on September 6 and call for early state elections upon the advice of his astrologers.Even though the Telangana Assembly term expires with the term of Lok Sabha in May 2019, there are strong rumours of him advancing the Assembly elections to November or December to coincide with elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.Rao’s massive rally in Hyderabad on Sunday was supposed to be an exercise in that direction. The rain, however, is playing the spoiler.Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Rao ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly.However, according to the latest circular issued by the government, the chief secretary has asked all departments to submit their proposals for consideration by the Council of Ministers by September 4. This has given wind to further speculation that KCR might call another Cabinet meeting on September 6 and dissolve the Assembly.According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. KCR is a firm believer in astrology and Vaastu. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly from Lok Sabha would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.