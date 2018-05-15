K R Puram Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate BA Basavaraja Wins

Live Status INC B.A. Basavaraja Won

K.R.Puram (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 4,38,156 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,29,986 are male, 2,07,982 female and 114 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,001 votes (11.99%) securing 53.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.91%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,792 votes (6.46%) registering 48.73% of the votes polled.