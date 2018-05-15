GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
K R Puram Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate BA Basavaraja Wins

Live election result of 151 K R Puram constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new K R Puram MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:17 PM IST
K.R.Puram (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,38,156 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,29,986 are male, 2,07,982 female and 114 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%.
Live Status INC B.A. Basavaraja Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC13540453.31%B.A. Basavaraja
BJP10267540.42%Nandiesha Reddy N.S
JD(S)65782.59%D.A. Gopala
NOTA24640.97%Nota
CPI(M)11080.44%H.N.Gopalagowda
AAP11030.43%Lingaraj Urs
IND7910.31%K.T. Rajkumar
IND5460.21%Venkatesha Setty
CPI(ML)(L)5350.21%P.P. Appanna
IND3980.16%S. Venkatesh
IND3890.15%K Manjunath
BJSC3360.13%Lakshmi Ramaiah Shetty(Lrs)
IND3020.12%B.S. N Arendra Babu
AIMEP1960.08%Syed Taseen
RPS1910.08%S.Geetha
IND1830.07%H.P Manjunatha Reddy
IND1800.07%Parvathamma
IND1470.06%Syed Afzal Hussain
IND1340.05%Prakash M.
RMVP1270.05%L. Ramakrishna
IND1150.05%Dasharatha Ranappa Tegnoor
IND920.04%J Erudiaraj

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,001 votes (11.99%) securing 53.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.91%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,792 votes (6.46%) registering 48.73% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for K.R.Pura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
