K Surendran Appointed Kerala BJP Chief, Vishnu Datt Sharma Takes Charge of Madhya Pradesh Unit
BJP President JP Nadda alsp appointed Dal Bahadur Chauhan as new president of the party's Sikkim unit.
New Delhi BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Vishnu Datt Sharma as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief.
Sharma, an MP from Khajuraho has replaced incumbent Rakesh Singh, who is also parliamentarian from Jabalpur.
Besides Madhya Pradesh, Nadda has also appointed Dal Bahadur Chauhan and K Surendran as new presidents of the party's Sikkim and Kerala units, respectively.
