'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna': TMC Tells Babul Supriyo to Continue Singing as BJP Faces 'Huge Loss'

Hours after singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo’s announced retirement from politics, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said he is a fan of him as a singer and urged him to ‘kabhi alvida na kehna’ (never say goodbye) as an artist.

Taking a jibe at former Union Minister, Roy said, “I will not comment on why he quit the BJP, but it is a fact that I am a great fan of Babul Supriyo. Today, I would like to recite a few lines sung by Kishore Kumar for Babul Supriyo… kabhi alvida na kehna”.

Roy’s comment came after Babul Supriyo, in a Facebook post, wrote: “Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!”

The two-time member of Parliament was among the 12 ministers dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on July 7 as part of a major rejig. His fate was sealed after he lost to the Trinamool Congress’s Aroop Biswas in the April-May West Bengal assembly elections.

When asked about Supriyo’s retirement from active politics, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “I don’t want to comment on who is going where. I don’t follow Facebook and Twitter. I am not bothered about who is doing what… Why he resigned is completely his personal choice and decision.”

A visibly annoyed Ghosh requested journalists to ask different questions apart from Babul warned that he would end the press conference if questions revolve only about Supriyo.

However, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that he would request the former minister to reconsider his decision.

“It’s a big loss for BJP as well as for him also. I believe that he will change his decision,” he added.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said the BJP had asked Supriyo to contest Assembly Polls against his wish. “He was hurt by his defeat. I think he should continue as a BJP MP because if he quits, then the people of his constituency will suffer.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said alleged Supriyo’s Facebook post was to draw attention from the BJP leadership. “Don’t want to give much importance to his Facebook post. Parliament session is on, why can’t he go and submit his resignation to the speaker? He’s only doing this to get attention from the Delhi leadership. I can compare this scene with the film Sholay. Babul Supriyo was a singer earlier, now he has become an actor. Kahin pe nigahe, kahin pe nishana. Until he resigns from MP’s post, I won’t believe he’s going to resign.”

When asked about chances of Supriyo joining TMC, Ghosh said, “I am no one to comment on that. It is to be decided by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He has to decide himself, BJP has insulted him. I can’t believe he wants to resign, and if he thinks BJP isn’t suitable for him, he has to make it clear publicly.”

For the last few days, Supriyo had sparked speculations over his ‘continuity’ or ‘retirement from the politics after posted several social media posts regarding positive and good responses from his followers over music, songs and avoided negative publicity while commenting on politics.

Since the BJP minister lost the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal, his social media posts led political experts to speculate on hints to indicate that all is not well in the State BJP.

CPIM Leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “He is a good singer and why he came to politics and quit politics is his personal matter. All I want to say is that - to do politics, one needs to follow an ideology. Doing politics just for power and chair is not good”.

