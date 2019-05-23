Kachchh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kutch): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi BJP Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi LEADING

Kachchh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Maheshwari Devjibhai Vachhiyabhai RPOP -- -- Sondarva Baluben Maheshbhai IND -- -- Babulal Amarshi Vaghela IND -- -- Maru Manisha Bharat NAICP -- -- Dhirubhai Babulal Shrimali HND -- -- Chavda Pravinbhai Chanabhai IND -- -- Meghval Bhimjibhai Bhikhabhai NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari BSP -- -- Lakhubhai Vaghela BJP -- -- Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi Leading

1. Kachchh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%. The estimated literacy level of Kachchh is 71.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,54,482 votes which was 26.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jat Poonamben Veljibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 71,343 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kachchh was: Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,06,343 men, 7,27,439 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kachchh is: 23.5833 70Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कच्छ, गुजरात (Hindi); কচ্ছ, গুজরাত (Bengali); कच्छ, गुजरात (Marathi); કચ્છ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); கச், செளராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కచ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಕಛ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); കച്ച്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).