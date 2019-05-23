English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kachchh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kutch): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kachchh (કચ્છ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Kachchh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%. The estimated literacy level of Kachchh is 71.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,54,482 votes which was 26.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kachchh was: Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,06,343 men, 7,27,439 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kachchh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kachchh is: 23.5833 70
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कच्छ, गुजरात (Hindi); কচ্ছ, গুজরাত (Bengali); कच्छ, गुजरात (Marathi); કચ્છ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); கச், செளராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కచ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಕಛ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); കച്ച്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Kachchh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Maheshwari Devjibhai Vachhiyabhai
RPOP
--
--
Sondarva Baluben Maheshbhai
IND
--
--
Babulal Amarshi Vaghela
IND
--
--
Maru Manisha Bharat
NAICP
--
--
Dhirubhai Babulal Shrimali
HND
--
--
Chavda Pravinbhai Chanabhai
IND
--
--
Meghval Bhimjibhai Bhikhabhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari
BSP
--
--
Lakhubhai Vaghela
BJP
--
--
Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi
