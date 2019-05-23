English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kadapa (కడప) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
126. Kadapa is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,65,154 voters of which 1,30,063 are male and 1,35,004 are female and 87 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kadapa, recorded a voter turnout of 62.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 60.08% and in 2009, 59.98% of Kadapa's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Amzath Basha S B of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 45,205 votes which was 27.86% of the total votes polled. Amzath Basha S B polled a total of 1,62,279 (45.08%) votes.
INC's Ahamadullah Mohammad Syed won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7350 (5.38%) votes. Ahamadullah Mohammad Syed polled 1,36,674 which was 45.08% of the total votes polled.
Kadapa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कडपा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కడప (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kadapa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AYCP
--
--
Akber Mabasha
BJP
--
--
Sreenivasulu Reddy Kandula
INC
--
--
Nazeer Ahamed Shaik
PPOI
--
--
Kandalam Lakshmi
JHDP
--
--
K. Mahammad Basha
IND
--
--
K. Kumaraswamy
JSP
--
--
Sunkara Sreenivas
TDP
--
--
Ameer Babu Nawabjan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
N. Ravi Sankar Reddy
IND
--
--
Mohammad Ali Shaik
IND
--
--
A. Rajagopal Reddy
IND
--
--
S. Ramachandrudu
IND
--
--
Syed Salauddin
IND
--
--
Settypalle . Subramanyam
YSRCP
--
--
Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results