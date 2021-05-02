Kadayanallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

221. Kadayanallur (कदयानल्लूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Pathanamthitta, Kolam Districts). Kadayanallur is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,89,940 eligible electors, of which 1,43,956 were male, 1,45,979 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadayanallur in 2021 is 1014.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,64,848 eligible electors, of which 1,32,604 were male, 1,32,239 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,996 eligible electors, of which 1,08,784 were male, 1,06,212 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadayanallur in 2016 was 372. In 2011, there were 343.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Muhammed Abubacker.K.A.M of IUML won in this seat by defeating Sheik Dawood. S of AIADMK by a margin of 1,194 votes which was 0.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 37.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chendur Pandian .P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Peter Alphonse .S of INC by a margin of 16,086 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 221. Kadayanallur Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kadayanallur are: C Krishnamurali (AIADMK), M Ambikadevi (MNM), S Ayyaduraipandian (AMMK), S Raja Ram (NGPP), M Muthulakshmi (NTK), K A M Muhammed Abubacker (IUML), M Ayyadurai (IND), Ayyadurai R (IND), Avani Raja T (IND), K Radha Krishnan (IND), Raja Ponnusamy (IND), A Ganesan (IND), R Krishnan (IND), A Sankar (IND), Sivasubramaniyan R (IND), S Seenivasan (IND), Poologaraj R (IND), Mariduraipandian (IND), S Muruganantham (IND), P Raji (IND), Velammal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.35%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.28%, while it was 75.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 221. Kadayanallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 321. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

221. Kadayanallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Shenkottai Taluk Tenkasi Taluk (Part) Chockampatti, Boganallur, Kambaneri Pudukudi, Kanagasabapathiperi, Poygai, Urmelazhagian, Kilankadu, Nainaragaram, Idaikal, Kasidharmam and Kodikurichi villages. Kadayanallur (M), Sambavar Vadagarai (TP) and Ayikudi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Kadayanallur is 528 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kadayanallur is: 9°03’47.2"N 77°17’49.6"E.

