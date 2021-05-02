Kadirgamam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

7. Kadirgamam (कदीरगम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Kadirgamam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 34,596 eligible electors, of which 16,641 were male, 17,953 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadirgamam in 2021 is 1079.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 33,083 eligible electors, of which 16,011 were male, 17,070 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,966 eligible electors, of which 13,675 were male, 14,291 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadirgamam in 2016 was 15. In 2011, there were 10.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, N.S.J. Jayabal @ Ayyanar of AINRC won in this seat by defeating S. Ramesh of IND by a margin of 3,802 votes which was 14.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 43.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N. Rangasamy of AINRC won in this seat defeating V. Pethaperumal of INC by a margin of 9,757 votes which was 41.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 70.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 7. Kadirgamam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Kadirgamam are: P Selvanadane (INC), K S P Alias S Ramesh (AINRC), S Ganesan (AMMK), S Sathiyavel (IJK), Subasri (NTK), S Motcharajan (DMDK)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.71%, while it was 83.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 7. Kadirgamam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 29. In 2011 there were 25 polling stations.

EXTENT:

7. Kadirgamam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.25 to 27, 35 and 36. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Kadirgamam is 3 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kadirgamam is: 11°56’33.0"N 79°47’25.1"E.

