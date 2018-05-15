GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kadur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kaduru): BJP's Belliprakash Won

Live election result of 127 Kadur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kaduru MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
Kadur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,95,194 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,716 are male, 96,392 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.58 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status BJP Belliprakash Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6223238.97%Belliprakash
JD(S)4686029.34%Y.S.V.Datta
INC4614228.90%K.S.Anand
NOTA10750.67%Nota
KPJP6980.44%Nagaraja.N.T
IND5460.34%C.M.Rudresh(Raghu)
IND4780.30%Pradeep.H
IND4040.25%Thimme Gowda H.G.
AIMEP3370.21%Latha Chandrashekar Naik
IND3020.19%K.H. Nagaraja
SJP(A)2220.14%Shylamohan
IND1970.12%G. Yaradakere.Y.N.Kantharaju
IND1950.12%K.R. Gangadharappa

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 42,433 votes (29.98%) securing 48.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.52%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,411 votes (2.8%) registering 32.3% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.14%.

Check the table below for Kadur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

