Kaduthuruthy Candidate List: Key Contests in Kaduthuruthy Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kaduthuruthy Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kaduthuruthy seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. Mons Joseph of KECM won from this seat beating Scaria Thomas of KCST by a margin of 42,256 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.Mons Joseph of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Stephen George of KCAMG by a margin of 23,057 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Kaduthuruthy Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kaduthuruthy constituency are: Stephen George of KC(M), Monce Joseph of KC(J), Lijinlal G of BJP