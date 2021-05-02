Kaduthuruthy Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

94. Kaduthuruthy (कदुतुरुती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kaduthuruthy is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,87,725 eligible electors, of which 91,949 were male, 95,775 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaduthuruthy in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,82,749 eligible electors, of which 89,975 were male, 92,774 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,486 eligible electors, of which 85,471 were male, 86,015 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaduthuruthy in 2016 was 449. In 2011, there were 411.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. Mons Joseph of KCM won in this seat by defeating Scaria Thomas of KCST by a margin of 42,256 votes which was 33.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 58.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.Mons Joseph of KCM won in this seat defeating Stephen George of KCAMG by a margin of 23,057 votes which was 18.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 56.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 94. Kaduthuruthy Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kaduthuruthy are: Adv Anju Mathew (BSP), Ligin Lal (BJP), Stephen George (KCM), Adv Jaimon Thankachan (SJP), Adv Mons Joseph (KEC), Vinod K Jose (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.59%, while it was 71.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 94. Kaduthuruthy constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

94. Kaduthuruthy constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Kadaplamattom, Kanakkari, Kidangoor, Kuravilangad, Marangattupilly, Uzhavoor and Veliyannoor Panchayats in Meenachil Taluk and Kaduthuruthy, Manjoor, Mulakulam and Neezhoor Panchayats in Vaikom Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Kaduthuruthy is 297 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaduthuruthy is: 9°45’03.2"N 76°32’48.8"E.

