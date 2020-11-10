Kadwa Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kadwa Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Kadwa (कदवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Kadwa is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,70,427 eligible electors, of which 1,43,190 were male, 1,27,146 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,44,450 eligible electors, of which 1,30,367 were male, 1,14,073 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,887 eligible electors, of which 1,06,519 were male, 94,368 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadwa in 2015 was 83. In 2010, there were 60.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shakeel Ahmad Khan of INC won in this seat by defeating Chander Bhushan Thakur of BJP by a margin of 5,799 votes which was 3.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.45% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bhola Ray of BJP won in this seat defeating of NCP by a margin of 18,367 votes which was 15.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.86% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 64. Kadwa Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kadwa are: Uma Kant Anand (RLSP), Chandra Bhushan Thakur (LJP), Nizam (NCP), Shakeel Ahmad Khan (INC), Suraj Prakash Roy (JDU), Anmol Kumar (VPI), Niranjan Kumar Jha (JDR), Nusarat Pravin (PPID), Pramod Das (AJPR), Manish Kumar Mandal (PP), Md Razaul Haque (JAPL), Binod Kumar Singh (RJSWP), Md Anwar Alam (IND), Manoranjan Prasad Das (IND), Minu Kumari (IND), Ranjeet Prasad Das (IND), Sajan Kumar (IND), Himraj Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.78%, while it was 59.72% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 265 polling stations in 64. Kadwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 231. In 2010 there were 200 polling stations.

Extent:

64. Kadwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kadwa and Dandkhora. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Kadwa seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kadwa is 412.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kadwa is: 25°39'12.6"N 87°42'55.4"E.

