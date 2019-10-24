Kagal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कागल): Mushrif Hasan Miyalal of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

273. Kagal (कागल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,24,253 eligible electors, of which 1,64,356 were male, 1,59,896 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,784 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kagal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 20495 45.91% Mushrif Hasan Miyalal LEADING IND 20032 44.87% Ghatge Samarjeetsinh Vikramsinh SS 3600 8.06% Sanjay Anandrao Ghatage NOTA 168 0.38% Nota IND 134 0.30% Shripati Shankar Kamble BMKP 117 0.26% Siddharth Nagratna BSP 97 0.22% Ravindra Tukaram Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,05,582 eligible electors, of which 1,56,180 were male, 1,49,402 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,784 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,78,710.

Kagal has an elector sex ratio of 972.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mushrif Hasan Miyalal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5934 votes which was 2.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 49.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mushrif Hasan Miyalal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 46412 votes which was 20.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 273. Kagal Assembly segment of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Kolhapur Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 81.58%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.34%, while it was 81.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 273. Kagal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 332.

Extent: 273. Kagal constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Kagal Tehsil, Ajra Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Uttur, Gadhinglaj Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Gadhinglaj and Gadhinglaj (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kagal is: 16.3784 74.2493.

