Kagwad Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Kagwad Assembly Seat

4. Kagwad (General) (ಕಾಗವಾಡ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,887 votes (2.23%) securing 32.34% of the total votes polled. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,982 votes (8.32%) registering 41.95% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage (Indian National Congress), Shrimant Balasaheb Patil (Bharatiya Janata Party), Shrishail Parasappa Tugashetti (Shettar) (Janata Dal (Secular)), Vivek Jayendra Shetti (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), A Sachinkumar (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Archana Ganapati Molekar (Independent), Deepak Jaganath Burli (Independent), Murageppa Ningappa Devaraddi (Independent), Sandeep Gopal Kamble (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

LIVE RESULTS: Kagwad Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name INC Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage BJP Shrimant Balasaheb Patil JDS Shrishail Parasappa Tugashetti (Shettar) VBA Vivek Jayendra Shetti UPP A Sachinkumar IND Archana Ganapati Molekar IND Deepak Jaganath Burli IND Murageppa Ningappa Devaraddi IND Sandeep Gopal Kamble

