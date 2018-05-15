GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kagwad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Shrimant Balasaheb Patil Wins

Live election result of 4 Kagwad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kagwad MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Kagwad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,78,735 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 92,223 are male, 85,812 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status INC Shrimant Balasaheb Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8306056.99%Shrimant Balasaheb Patil
BJP5011834.39%Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage
JD(S)73375.03%Kallappa Paris Magennavar
SJPA10040.69%Divakar Ramachandra Potadar
IND7840.54%Ganapati Bhutali Molekar
NOTA7540.52%Nota
IND5800.40%Murageppa Ningappa Devareddi
AIMEP5330.37%Bhimagouda Shankar Khot
JSP(K)3050.21%Sanjay Honakhande
JHP2790.19%Sarojani-Akka M Arage
INCP2570.18%Bahusab Ashok Naik Urf Davale
AAP2430.17%Balasaheb Ravsaheb Rao
BRPP2100.14%Sachin Alagure
RPI(A)1500.10%Nasirkhan Gajimammad Pathan
BMP1210.08%Dr. Rizwan Balekundari

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,887 votes (2.23%) securing 32.34% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.69%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,982 votes (8.32%) registering 41.95% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Kagwad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

