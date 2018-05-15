English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kagwad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Shrimant Balasaheb Patil Wins
Live election result of 4 Kagwad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kagwad MLA.
Live election result of 4 Kagwad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kagwad MLA.
Kagwad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 1,78,735 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 92,223 are male, 85,812 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
RESULTS 2018
BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,887 votes (2.23%) securing 32.34% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.69%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,982 votes (8.32%) registering 41.95% of the votes polled.
Check the table below for Kagwad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
|Live Status
|INC
|Shrimant Balasaheb Patil
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|INC
|83060
|56.99%
|Shrimant Balasaheb Patil
|BJP
|50118
|34.39%
|Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage
|JD(S)
|7337
|5.03%
|Kallappa Paris Magennavar
|SJPA
|1004
|0.69%
|Divakar Ramachandra Potadar
|IND
|784
|0.54%
|Ganapati Bhutali Molekar
|NOTA
|754
|0.52%
|Nota
|IND
|580
|0.40%
|Murageppa Ningappa Devareddi
|AIMEP
|533
|0.37%
|Bhimagouda Shankar Khot
|JSP(K)
|305
|0.21%
|Sanjay Honakhande
|JHP
|279
|0.19%
|Sarojani-Akka M Arage
|INCP
|257
|0.18%
|Bahusab Ashok Naik Urf Davale
|AAP
|243
|0.17%
|Balasaheb Ravsaheb Rao
|BRPP
|210
|0.14%
|Sachin Alagure
|RPI(A)
|150
|0.10%
|Nasirkhan Gajimammad Pathan
|BMP
|121
|0.08%
|Dr. Rizwan Balekundari
