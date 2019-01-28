English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Kahin pe Nigahein, Kahin pe Nishana': Congress Claims Gadkari's Remarks Aimed at PM Modi
Gadkari on Sunday said that politicians who sold dreams to people but failed to make them a reality got "beaten up" by the public. He also asserted that he was a doer and delivered on his promises.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday seized on Union minister Nitin Gadkari's comments that politicians failing to fulfil dreams they sell to people are beaten up by the public to claim that those were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the BJP asserted that its senior leader was only exposing the opposition party.
Speaking at a function in Mumbai on Sunday, Gadkari said politicians who sold dreams to people but failed to make them a reality got "beaten up" by the public. He also asserted that he was a doer and delivered on his promises.
Opposition parties claimed that his remarks were aimed at Modi, who was accused by them of making lofty promises to come to power but failing to realise them.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cited a Hindi proverb — "kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana" (looking at something, aiming at something else) — to claim that Gadkari's eyes were on the prime minister's chair and his target was Modi.
"I do not think this should surprise anyone. If you see this statement in the context of his (Gadkari's) earlier remarks, in which he had said 'we did not expect to come to power, so we made the promises that came to mind'.... so, if you see these two statements in the proper context, it will be clear who it was aimed at," Tewari told reporters here.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed such suggestions and said Gadkari, a former party president, was targeting the Congress and "exposing" how the opposition party had damaged the country.
Speaking to reporters, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "Gadkari was exposing how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress".
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Gadkari's words reflected the voices within the BJP against the "failure" of the prime minister.
Gadkari's recent remarks have often ignited political speculation with rival parties interpreting those as a dig at the BJP leadership.
In December last year, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeats and failures.
The remarks had come days after the saffron party's dismal show in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.
As the comments created a controversy, Gadkari had said his statements were twisted and alleged that "there was a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist" his comments and "draw politically motivated inferences to malign" him and his party.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking at a function in Mumbai on Sunday, Gadkari said politicians who sold dreams to people but failed to make them a reality got "beaten up" by the public. He also asserted that he was a doer and delivered on his promises.
Opposition parties claimed that his remarks were aimed at Modi, who was accused by them of making lofty promises to come to power but failing to realise them.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cited a Hindi proverb — "kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana" (looking at something, aiming at something else) — to claim that Gadkari's eyes were on the prime minister's chair and his target was Modi.
"I do not think this should surprise anyone. If you see this statement in the context of his (Gadkari's) earlier remarks, in which he had said 'we did not expect to come to power, so we made the promises that came to mind'.... so, if you see these two statements in the proper context, it will be clear who it was aimed at," Tewari told reporters here.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed such suggestions and said Gadkari, a former party president, was targeting the Congress and "exposing" how the opposition party had damaged the country.
Speaking to reporters, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "Gadkari was exposing how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress".
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Gadkari's words reflected the voices within the BJP against the "failure" of the prime minister.
Gadkari's recent remarks have often ignited political speculation with rival parties interpreting those as a dig at the BJP leadership.
In December last year, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeats and failures.
The remarks had come days after the saffron party's dismal show in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.
As the comments created a controversy, Gadkari had said his statements were twisted and alleged that "there was a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist" his comments and "draw politically motivated inferences to malign" him and his party.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results