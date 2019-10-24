Kaij Election Results 2019 Live Updates (केज): Namita Akshay Mundada of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

232. Kaij (केज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,62,214 eligible electors, of which 1,89,978 were male, 1,72,235 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 723 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kaij Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 36901 59.81% Namita Akshay Mundada LEADING NCP 20043 32.48% Pruthviraj Alias Roman Shivaji Sathe VBA 2600 4.21% Swami Vaibhav Vivek NOTA 501 0.81% Nota BSP 479 0.78% Parmeshwar Sitaram Udar TSP 252 0.41% Nilesh Namdev Arke LJD 218 0.35% Manik Kambu Gaikwad IND 190 0.31% Shivaji Jyotiba Savalkar IND 150 0.24% Kale Madhukar Dagadu IND 105 0.17% Kalunke Vikas Alias Vilas Rambhau IND 103 0.17% Vishal Ghansham Ghobale IND 98 0.16% Gayabai Prabhu Dhimdhime IND 60 0.10% Dr. Jeetendra Mahadev Oval

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,23,675 eligible electors, of which 1,72,491 were male, 1,51,182 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 723 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,96,749.

Kaij has an elector sex ratio of 906.6.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thombre Sangeeta Vijayprakash of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 42721 votes which was 19.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Sou Vimaltai Nandkishor Mundada of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 44264 votes which was 23.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 57.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 232. Kaij Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.48%, while it was 64.5 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 403 polling stations in 232. Kaij constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 364.

Extent: 232. Kaij constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Kaij Tehsil, Beed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Neknoor, Ambajogai Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Lokhandi Sawargaon, Ambajogai and Ambajogai (MC)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kaij is: 18.7316 75.9956.

