Kaikalur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kaikalur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI(A) -- -- Davidraju. Sadey INC -- -- N. Peter Paul (Chitti) PPOI -- -- G. Prasunamba JSP -- -- B V Rao (Busanaboina Venkateswara Rao) IND -- -- K.K. Naga Raju PSHP -- -- Someswara Rao Alumolu YSRCP -- -- Dulam Nageswara Rao (D N R) TDP -- -- Jayamangala Venkata Ramana IND -- -- Sonti.Kumar Swamy (Kumar) IND -- -- Bhupathiraju Ramesh Kumar Raju IND -- -- G. Satish Kumar IND -- -- B. Sithaannapurna NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suvarnaraju Veerabattina BJP -- -- Keerthi Venkata Ram Prasad

73. Kaikalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,95,782 voters of which 97,672 are male and 98,104 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kaikalur, recorded a voter turnout of 88.04%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.48% and in 2009, 85.94% of Kaikalur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kamineni Srinivas of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRPP's candidate by a margin of 21,571 votes which was 13.17% of the total votes polled. Kamineni Srinivas polled a total of 1,63,739 (32.01%) votes.TDP's Jayamangala Venkata Ramana won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 974 (0.62%) votes. Jayamangala Venkata Ramana polled 1,57,295 which was 32.01% of the total votes polled.Kaikalur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कैकलूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కైకలూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).