Kailash Gahlot Gets Environment Department in Minor Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle
Imran Hussain, who was looking after the environment, forest and wildlife department, will now have the sole responsibility of food and supply ministry.
File photo of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday carried out a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet giving Law Minister Kailash Gahlot additional charge of environment, an official said.
The move is aimed at bringing synergy in cases related to the transport and environment departments in the National Green Tribunal and in courts, according to the official. Gahlot also holds the portfolios of transport, revenue, information and technology and administrative reforms.
