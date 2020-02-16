Kailash Gahlot, Who Held Transport Portfolio, Sworn in as Minister in Delhi Cabinet for Second Term

New Delhi: Kailash Gahlot, who held key portfolios such as transport, revenue, environment in the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, was sworn in as a Delhi Cabinet minister for the second consecutive term on Sunday.

Gahlot, 45, comes from a rural area and represents the Najafgarh constituency.

In his last term, he had played a vital role in implementing free travel scheme for women in public transport buses and free pilgrimage to senior citizens.

He won his first election to the Delhi legislative Assembly in February 2015. Gahlot was also in charge of law, justice and legislative affairs, information and technology, administrative reforms portfolios in the previous cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Under his leadership, Gahlot, born on July 22, 1974, several buses were procured under the Cluster scheme to strengthen the public transport, but it was not sufficient.

If he gets transport back in the new government, he will have a challenge to procure more buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). In the last five years, the government could not add a bus to the DTC fleet.

Gahlot has pursued BA (Hons) in political science from the Venkateswara College of Delhi University. He was elected the President of Students' Union in 1994.

