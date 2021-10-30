Kailash Vijayvargiya Alleges 'Nexus' between Anti-Social Elements, Police and Politicians in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Saturday alleged that there is a nexus of anti-social elements, police and politicians.

Soon after the Supreme Court relief in the sexual exploitation charges, Vijayvargiya, who reached the city on Saturday, mounted a scathing assault on the Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal.

ALSO READ | BJP Calls Mamata ‘Liar’ Using #MamatarMitthyachar as Bengal CM Attacks Central Leadership in Goa

“A collusion of anti-social elements, police and the government is ensuring that each and everyone raising voice against the State government is smothered. You need a torchlight to find democracy in West Bengal these days,” alleged the Indore politician claiming it was quite evident that human rights are being violated in the State.

The locals in West Bengal are so apprehensive that they aren’t able to express their fears and pain, added Vijayvargiya.

The nation switching to poll mode and regarding upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said the party will ascertain his responsibilities for the future.

As far as Uttar Pradesh polls are concerned, everyone is talking about Modi and Yogi which is indicative of the fact that BJP’s win was certain in the State, affirmed Vijayvargiya.

The senior leader on the occasion asked about inflation, called it a global phenomenon in the post-Covid-19 scenario. Still, the country has managed to attain a higher growth rate, he said, adding credit for which goes to PM Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Pitambara Shaktipeeth in MP’s Datia on Friday, the leader said that Congress recounts temple only when polls are around. But the public likes BJP’s works hence the Congress party has no chances in polls in Uttar Pradesh.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.