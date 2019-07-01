Kailash Vijayvargiya Clarifies on Viral Photo Showing Shoe to Senior Cop
The image, reportedly captured in 90s, was widely circulated on social media when Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore.
File photo of Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Indore: Days after a black and white photograph showing him holding a shoe near the face of an IPS officer went viral, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Monday clarified that he never meant aggression or disrespect towards the officer whom he respects from his heart.
The image, reportedly captured in 90s, was widely circulated on social media when Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore.
The photo also shows some policemen in uniform calmly standing near the IPS officer, Pramod Phalnikar, who was then posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Indore.
Phalnikar, who is currently posted as an Inspector General (IG) with the National Security Guard (NSG) in Delhi, also concurred with Vijayvargiya's statement.
"It was wrong to say that I was angrily showing a shoe to the police officer in this old picture. In fact, this photo was clicked when I was protesting against acute water crisis.
I was telling the police officer about my shoes getting torn due to frequent visits I paid to the municipal corporation to get civic problems solved," said Vijayvargiya.
The senior BJP leader said that the photo was clicked when he was the MLA of Indore-2 in 90s.
"Pramod Phalnikar is a very honest and brave police officer. I respect him from my heart. I am sitting in a temple and it will be a sin to even talk about hitting him with a shoe," Vijayvargiya said.
When asked about the photograph, Phalnikar said Vijayvargiya's statement was correct.
"The picture in question is absolutely real but it was taken from a particular angle. Baseless comments are being made without knowing the reality behind this picture. Vijayvargiya neither misbehaved with me nor with any other officer when this picture was clicked," the 1989-batch IPS officer told PTI.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cisco, Kerala Sign MoU to Establish Smart Farming Infrastructure
- Fuchsia OS May Become Google's Answer to Both Apple and Microsoft
- Was a Canadian Cartoonist Just Fired for a Controversial Cartoon on Donald Trump?
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s