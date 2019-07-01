Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kailash Vijayvargiya Clarifies on Viral Photo Showing Shoe to Senior Cop

The image, reportedly captured in 90s, was widely circulated on social media when Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kailash Vijayvargiya Clarifies on Viral Photo Showing Shoe to Senior Cop
File photo of Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Indore: Days after a black and white photograph showing him holding a shoe near the face of an IPS officer went viral, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Monday clarified that he never meant aggression or disrespect towards the officer whom he respects from his heart.

The image, reportedly captured in 90s, was widely circulated on social media when Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

The photo also shows some policemen in uniform calmly standing near the IPS officer, Pramod Phalnikar, who was then posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Indore.

Phalnikar, who is currently posted as an Inspector General (IG) with the National Security Guard (NSG) in Delhi, also concurred with Vijayvargiya's statement.

"It was wrong to say that I was angrily showing a shoe to the police officer in this old picture. In fact, this photo was clicked when I was protesting against acute water crisis.

I was telling the police officer about my shoes getting torn due to frequent visits I paid to the municipal corporation to get civic problems solved," said Vijayvargiya.

The senior BJP leader said that the photo was clicked when he was the MLA of Indore-2 in 90s.

"Pramod Phalnikar is a very honest and brave police officer. I respect him from my heart. I am sitting in a temple and it will be a sin to even talk about hitting him with a shoe," Vijayvargiya said.

When asked about the photograph, Phalnikar said Vijayvargiya's statement was correct.

"The picture in question is absolutely real but it was taken from a particular angle. Baseless comments are being made without knowing the reality behind this picture. Vijayvargiya neither misbehaved with me nor with any other officer when this picture was clicked," the 1989-batch IPS officer told PTI.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram