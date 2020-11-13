Kailash Vijayvargiya Turns Shopkeeper For a Day on Dhanteras, Mans Counter at Indore Shop

Stepping out from the shoes of a politician, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday performed his yearly tradition of sitting behind counter of a grocery shop, owned by his family, in Indore.

Every year on the occasion of Dhanteras, Vijayvargiya makes it a point to sit in the shop in city's Nandanagar area. The senior BJP leader did not only sit in the shop but also distributed goods among the customers.

The shop bears the financial burden of our family so we are indebted to it, said the party's West Bengal in-charge, adding that it was always good to return to your roots.

Taking a swipe at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath, Vijayvargiya said, "There is a difference between reading out Hanuman Chalisa and someone just pretending to Lord Hanuman."

Commenting on the recent bypolls across 28 seats in the state, the senior BJP leader said that Nath had betrayed the pubic and the public had replied to him in the polls. He also slammed politicians for stopping low on language during the by-elections saying he never heard any former CM calling his successor 'Nalayak'. The level of language in bypolls was shameful, he said.

Vijayvargiya also condemned the violence against various BJP leaders and party workers in West Bengal, saying that the state was continuously witnessing violence and the BJP state head was also assaulted the other day. Violence is not reciprocated with violence in a democracy, he added. He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that the sacrifices of the BJP leaders will not go waste.

Asserting full faith in the party's victory during the upcoming Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said that the BJP will win by two-third majority.

Commenting on the recent Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP leader blamed Congress for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s party not being able to form government in the state. Congress leaders themselves had said that Rahul Gandhi should not address rallies in Bihar and LJP’s Chirag Paswan had also refrained from accompanying Gandhi during the rallies, claimed Vijayvargiya.