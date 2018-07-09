English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Kainchiwaali Sarkar': Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe at PM Modi For Inaugurating Project Approved by Him
The plant in Noida is being touted as the biggest mobile manufacturing unit of Samsung Electronics in the world.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Lucknow: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies to inaugurate the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was only a “scissor-wielding government”.
Akhilesh said that Samsung’s mobile manufacturing unit being inaugurated in Noida was his government’s initiative. Akhilesh said that all the clearances to the Samsung Company were given by his government in 2016.
Akhilesh alleged that the BJP was either busy cutting the threads of social harmony with scissors or going on about cutting ribbons for projects already approved by us.
CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present along with PM Modi and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the the inauguration day.
The project is being touted as the biggest mobile manufacturing unit of Samsung Electronics in the world.
The total number of smartphones being manufactured by Samsung in India is expected to rise from 67 million to 120 million.
Tech giant, Samsung is eyeing Indian smartphone market which is the second biggest mobile market and accounts for 10% smartphones across the globe.
Also, the smartphone users in India were projected to raise from 299 million in 2017 to 340 million users by the end of year 2018. Interestingly, by the end of year 2022 the number of smartphone users in India is said to reach the mark of 442 million.
प्रदेश में दुनिया का जो सबसे बड़ा मोबाइल फ़ोन उत्पादक प्लांट शुरू हो रहा है उसकी शुरुआत हमारी तरक़्क़ी की सोच ने 2016 में ही सैमसंग कम्पनी को हर अनुमति प्रदान करके की थी. ये ‘कैंचीवाली सरकार’ या तो कैंची से सामाजिक सौहार्द के धागे काट रही है या बस हमारे कामों के उद्घाटन के फ़ीते. https://t.co/UErs2sW38E— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 9, 2018
