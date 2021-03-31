Kaipamangalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kaipamangalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kaipamangalam Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kaipamangalam seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections E T Taison Master of CPI won from this seat beating M T Muhammed Nahas of RSP by a margin of 33,440 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.V S Sunilkumar of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Umesh Challiyil of JPSS by a margin of 13,570 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kaipamangalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kaipamangalam constituency are: E. T. Taison of CPI, Sobha Subin of CONG, C. D. Srilal of BDJS