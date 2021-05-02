Kaipamangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

69. Kaipamangalam (कैपमांजलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kaipamangalam is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,73,965 eligible electors, of which 81,116 were male, 92,841 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaipamangalam in 2021 is 1145.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,69,907 eligible electors, of which 79,935 were male, 89,972 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,356 eligible electors, of which 70,192 were male, 81,164 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaipamangalam in 2016 was 98. In 2011, there were 75.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, E T Taison Master of CPI won in this seat by defeating M T Muhammed Nahas of RSP by a margin of 33,440 votes which was 24.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.6% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.V S Sunilkumar of CPI won in this seat defeating Umesh Challiyil of JPSS by a margin of 13,570 votes which was 11.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 50.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 69. Kaipamangalam Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kaipamangalam are: E T Taison Master (CPI), Thankamany Tharayil (BSP), Sobha Subin (INC), M K Aslam (WPOI), C D Sreelal (BDJS), M K Shameer (SDPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.3%, while it was 77.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 69. Kaipamangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 137. In 2011 there were 135 polling stations.

EXTENT:

69. Kaipamangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Edavilangu, Edathiruthy, Eriyad, Kaipamangalam, Mathilakam, Perinjanam and Sreenarayanapuram Panchayats in Kodungallor Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Kaipamangalam is 96 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaipamangalam is: 10°17’21.8"N 76°09’08.6"E.

