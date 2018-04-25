English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kairana Bypolls: Samajwadi Party to Bank Upon Dalit-Jaat-Muslim Combination
The Kairana parliamentary seat was vacated after the death of MP Hukum Singh and is due for bypolls before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Samajwadi Party office.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has started behind the scenes preparations for Kairana bypolls.
The UP state president of Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam Patel visited Kairana and gave a mantra to the party workers to prepare for the upcoming bypolls.
As per Samajwadi Party sources, the party will be working to consolidate Dalit, Jaat and Muslim votes in order to ensure victory in the by-elections.
The orders have been given to the Samajwadi Party workers to get ready for the Kairana by-elections and meetings are being held in this regard among the SP cadre.
Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Naresh Uttam Patel said, “The decision for the candidate for Kairana bypolls will be taken shortly and all the workers should work relentlessly for the victory of the SP candidate. At the moment, SP is having alignment with BSP and decision to have alliance with other parties will be taken by the party leadership soon.”
The Samajwadi Party might field Professor Sudhir Panwar as its candidate. However, the final decision is yet to be made by the SP leadership in this regard.
Communal tensions in the area were at a high in the months of June and July in 2016 after Hukum Singh alleged that 250 Hindu families had fled Kairana in a “mass exodus” over the last few years due to “pressure from another community”. Singh went as far as to claim that Kairana was becoming “another Kashmir” with Hindu families fleeing.
The saffron party had then made the ‘Kairana exodus’ one of the key issues ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections last year, with CM Yogi Adityanath saying at party campaigns that he will not let western Uttar Pradesh turn into another Kashmir, a reference to the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.
