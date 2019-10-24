Kaithal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कैथल): Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress Leads

Kaithal (कैथल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaithal district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Kaithal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 46515 52.87% Randeep Singh Surjewala LEADING BJP 41470 47.13% Leela Ram IND -- 0.00% Naresh Kumar BSP(A) -- 0.00% Ravi Kumar SHP -- 0.00% Jashvir NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Phool Singh IND -- 0.00% Satish Kumar Singal IND -- 0.00% Ashwini Sharma Hritwal JJP -- 0.00% Ramphal Malik IND -- 0.00% Jarnail Singh IND -- 0.00% Mewa Singh BSP -- 0.00% Madan NVP -- 0.00% Pardeep Sharma IND -- 0.00% Kuldeep Singh LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Shyam Lal PPI(D) -- 0.00% Sonu INLD -- 0.00% Anil Kumar JMBP -- 0.00% Pardeep Rana

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,03,287 eligible electors, of which 1,08,325 were male, 94,962 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 490 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,81,246 eligible electors, of which 97,262 were male, 83,984 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 490 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,744.

Kaithal has an elector sex ratio of 876.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randeep Singh Surjewala of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 23675 votes which was 15.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.19% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Randeep Singh Surjewala of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 22502 votes which was 19.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 17. Kaithal Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 83.71%, while it was 77.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 208 polling stations in 17. Kaithal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 166.

Extent: 17. Kaithal constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaithal district of Haryana: PCs Patti Kaisth Seth, Patti Gadar, Khurana, Deora, Keorak-I and II, Geong, Jaswanti, Sirta, Khanoda, Kathwar, mundhari and Nawach of Kaithal-I KC, KC Kaithal-II and Kaithal (Municipal Council) of Kaithal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kaithal is: 29.8427 76.4634.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kaithal results.