Kakching Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes On

Live election results updates of Kakching seat in Manipur. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (NPP), Yengkhom Nilachandra Singh (NCP), Yengkhom Roma Devi (CPI), Yengkhom Surchandra Singh (BJP), Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh (INC), Naorem Nabachandra Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 88.69%, which is 2.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yengkhom Surchandra Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kakching results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.37 Kakching (काकचिंग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Kakching is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 29024 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,237 were male and 14,782 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kakching in 2019 was: 1,038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,879 eligible electors, of which 13,607 were male,14,272 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,746 eligible electors, of which 11,837 were male, 11,909 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kakching in 2017 was 206. In 2012, there were 152 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh of INC won in this seat defeating M Rameshwar Singh (Ramay) of BJP by a margin of 630 which was 2.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Naorem Achouba of CPI by a margin of 4,909 votes which was 24.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 62.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37 Kakching Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Kakching are: Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (NPP), Yengkhom Nilachandra Singh (NCP), Yengkhom Roma Devi (CPI), Yengkhom Surchandra Singh (BJP), Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh (INC), Naorem Nabachandra Singh (JDU).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.44%, while it was 84.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kakching went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.37 Kakching Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 33. In 2012, there were 32 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.37 Kakching comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Kakching constituency, which are: Hiyanglam, Wabgai, Wangjing Tentha, Tengnoupal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kakching is approximately 893 square kilometeres.

Advertisement

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kakching is: 24°30’48.2"N 94°01’05.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kakching results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.