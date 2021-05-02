Kakdwip Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

131. Kakdwip (काकद्वीप), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kakdwip is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,649 eligible electors, of which 1,26,872 were male, 1,20,773 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kakdwip in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,094 eligible electors, of which 1,12,071 were male, 1,05,019 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,377 eligible electors, of which 94,280 were male, 86,097 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kakdwip in 2016 was 118. In 2011, there were 65.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manturam Pakhira of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rafik Uddin Molla of INC by a margin of 24,919 votes which was 12.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manturam Pakhira of TMC won in this seat defeating Milan Bhattacharyya of CPIM by a margin of 10,503 votes which was 6.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 131. Kakdwip Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kakdwip are: Indranil Rout (INC), Dipankar Jana (BJP), Parbati Bhunia (BSP), Manturam Pakhira (TMC), Jhantu Maity (SUCOIC)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.91%, while it was 91.03% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 342 polling stations in 131. Kakdwip constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 249. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

131. Kakdwip constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kakdwip, 2. Budhakhali and Narayanpur GPs of CDB Namkhana. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Kakdwip is 388 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kakdwip is: 21°51’29.9"N 88°13’51.6"E.

