Kakinada City Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kakinada City Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIPP -- -- Inakoti Kumar Ramjee TDP -- -- Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao @ Kondababu BJP -- -- Peddireddi Ravikiran JSP -- -- Mootha Sasidher MDPP -- -- Veera Ganesh Sudha IND -- -- D. Chandrasekhar Rao PPOI -- -- Somaganapathi YSRCP -- -- Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhara Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Madiki Prabhakara Rao IND -- -- Thatikonda Vijaya Kumar IND -- -- Musley Haddin Shiraji Mahamad IND -- -- B. N. Rao IND -- -- Vadrevu Satish Kumar IND -- -- M.G. Rao INC -- -- Kola Venkata Varaprasad Varma

41. Kakinada City is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,55,716 voters of which 1,23,247 are male and 1,32,327 are female and 142 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kakinada City, recorded a voter turnout of 66.38%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 67.85% and in 2009, 72.54% of Kakinada City's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vanamadi Venkateswararao (Kondababu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 24,000 votes which was 17.08% of the total votes polled. Vanamadi Venkateswararao (Kondababu) polled a total of 1,40,523 (37.28%) votes.INC's Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 9279 (7.75%) votes. Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy polled 1,19,664 which was 37.28% of the total votes polled.Kakinada City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కాకినాడ సిటీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).