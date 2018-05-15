GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kalaghatgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kalghatgi): BJP Candidate C M Nimbannavar Wins

Live election result of 75 Kalaghatgi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kalghatgi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Kalaghatgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,86,551 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,359 are male, 89,885 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status BJP C.M. Nimbannavar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8326754.82%C.M. Nimbannavar
INC5727037.70%Santosh S.Lad
IND48983.22%Raju R. Kalaghatagi
NOTA14400.95%Nota
JD(S)11740.77%Ambadagatti Shivanand Rudrappa
BBKD7100.47%Inayatulla Maktumhusen Tolagi
IND6830.45%Shankar Ningappa Huddar
IND4530.30%Babajan Imamasaab Tadakod
IND4020.26%Shrinivas C.K. Kondayya Vemu
IND3310.22%Rajesab Moulasab Daragad
JSP(K)2940.19%Kulkarni Suvarna Govindarao
IND2600.17%Mahaboobasab(Peera) Madarsab Makanadar
SHS2440.16%Irappa Somappa Kale
AIMEP1970.13%Basappa Ramappa Aiholli
KJP1750.12%Shankar Sangappa Rottigawad
SJPA1040.07%Virupaxi Basavantappa Badiger

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 45,661 votes (34.7%) securing 58.37% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.25%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,642 votes (10.18%) registering 43.47% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.87%.

Check the table below for Kalaghatgi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

