English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalahandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalahandi MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalahandi MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Kalahandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.98%. The estimated literacy level of Kalahandi is 58.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arka Keshari Deo of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 56,347 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 33.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhakta Charan Das of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 1,54,037 votes which was 15.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.03% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.86% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalahandi was: Arka Keshari Deo (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,694 men, 7,23,392 women and 49 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalahandi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kalahandi is: 19.75 83
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Hindi); কালাহান্ডি, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Marathi); કાલાહાંડી, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கலஹந்தி, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కాలాహాండీ, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಾಲಹಂಡಿ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കലഹാന്ദി, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Bhakta Charan Das of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 1,54,037 votes which was 15.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.03% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Kalahandi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
APOI
--
--
Chhabilal Nial
IND
--
--
Hatiram Durga
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Kamalini Yadav
INC
--
--
Bhakta Charan Das
BSP
--
--
Premananda Bag
BJP
--
--
Basanta Kumar Panda
BJD
--
--
Puspendra Singh Deo
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.86% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalahandi was: Arka Keshari Deo (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,694 men, 7,23,392 women and 49 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalahandi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kalahandi is: 19.75 83
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Hindi); কালাহান্ডি, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Marathi); કાલાહાંડી, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கலஹந்தி, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కాలాహాండీ, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಾಲಹಂಡಿ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കലഹാന്ദി, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results