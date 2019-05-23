Kalahandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kalahandi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Chhabilal Nial IND -- -- Hatiram Durga NOTA -- -- Nota BMP -- -- Kamalini Yadav INC -- -- Bhakta Charan Das BSP -- -- Premananda Bag BJP -- -- Basanta Kumar Panda BJD -- -- Puspendra Singh Deo

11. Kalahandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.98%. The estimated literacy level of Kalahandi is 58.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arka Keshari Deo of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 56,347 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 33.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bhakta Charan Das of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 1,54,037 votes which was 15.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.03% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.86% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalahandi was: Arka Keshari Deo (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,694 men, 7,23,392 women and 49 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kalahandi is: 19.75 83Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Hindi); কালাহান্ডি, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कालाहांडी, ओडिशा (Marathi); કાલાહાંડી, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கலஹந்தி, ஒடிசா (Tamil); కాలాహాండీ, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಾಲಹಂಡಿ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കലഹാന്ദി, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).