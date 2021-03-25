Kalaigaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Kalaigaon Assembly constituency in Mangaldoi (Darrang) district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Kalaigaon seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Maheswar Baro of BOPF won from this seat beating Nathu Ram Boro of AIUDF by a margin of 17,621 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mukunda Ram Choudhury of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Maheswar Baro of BOPF by a margin of 2,808 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Kalaigaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kalaigaon constituency are: Madhuram Deka of BJP, Durgadas Boro of BPF, Pankaj Asomiya of RD