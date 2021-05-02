Kalaigaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

65. Kalaigaon (कलईगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Darrang district of Assam. It shares a border with . Kalaigaon is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,83,507 eligible electors, of which 92,879 were male, 90,627 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalaigaon in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,54,839 eligible electors, of which 80,007 were male, 74,832 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,863 eligible electors, of which 73,349 were male, 69,514 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalaigaon in 2016 was 669. In 2011, there were 593.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Maheswar Baro of BPF won in this seat by defeating Nathu Ram Boro of AIUDF by a margin of 17,621 votes which was 13.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 35.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mukunda Ram Choudhury of AGP won in this seat defeating Maheswar Baro of BPF by a margin of 2,808 votes which was 2.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 37.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 65. Kalaigaon Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Kalaigaon are: Durga Das Boro (BPF), Madhu Ram Deka (BJP), Kamal Azad (UPPL), Jitendra Chaliha (SUCIC), Bhagaban Deka (VPI), Jadav Saikia (AJP), Radhe Shyam Chauhan (JDU), Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar (BGP), Kamal Choudhury (IND), Kanu Ram Saikia (IND), Gwmbwr Mochahary (IND), Dulal Kumar Baruah (IND), Pankaj Asomiya (IND), Rakesh Baro (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.84%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.83%, while it was 79.7% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 65. Kalaigaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 168. In 2011 there were 167 polling stations.

EXTENT:

65. Kalaigaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Darrang district of Assam: Kalaigaon thana [excluding Sarabari (Part) mouza] in Mangaldoi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Darrang.

The total area covered by Kalaigaon is 388 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalaigaon is: 26°33’56.9"N 91°58’18.8"E.

