English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Kalaignar was Like a Father Figure to Me': Sonia Gandhi Pens Emotional Letter to Stalin
Congress’s success in wooing allies, especially the DMK, to clinch an alliance that pulverised AIADMK in 40 seats in Tamil Nadu proved to be the decider that led to Vajpayee government's exit in 2004.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Karunanidhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Calling Karunanidhi a “father figure”, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her condolence message to MK Stalin recalled the “great kindness and consideration” the DMK patriarch showed towards her “which she can never forget”.
Congress’s success in wooing allies, especially the DMK, to clinch an alliance that pulverised AIADMK in 40 seats in Tamil Nadu proved to be the decider that led to Vajpayee government's exit in 2004.
It also marked the end of a tumultuous relationship between the two parties in general. And more importantly between the two leaders — Sonia Gandhi and M Karunanidhi.
In 1998, the Jain Commission Report on the assassination of former Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi’s husband Rajiv Gandhi was leaked to some sections of the press. The report claimed that there had been communication between the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka, which was responsible for the assassination, and the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
According to reports, coded messages were exchanged between Jaffna and Tamil Nadu leading up to the assassination. This led the Congress to withdraw support from the United Front (UF) government in 1998, of which the DMK was also a part.
However, six years later, both leaders decided to bury the hatchet and political pragmatism and large heartedness prevailed. The DMK joined the Sonia-led United Progressive Alliance ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. The ‘rainbow coalition’ of the DMK, Congress, MDMK and PMK swept the election winning all 39 of Tamil Nadu’s seats, in addition to the Puducherry seat.
The two parties then fought the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in alliance as well, which helped Karunanidhi become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the fifth time. While the alliance was tested yet again in 2012, after the 2G scam case when DMK ministers in the government were brought under the scanner. However, the DMK rejoined the alliance in 2016.
Also Watch
Congress’s success in wooing allies, especially the DMK, to clinch an alliance that pulverised AIADMK in 40 seats in Tamil Nadu proved to be the decider that led to Vajpayee government's exit in 2004.
It also marked the end of a tumultuous relationship between the two parties in general. And more importantly between the two leaders — Sonia Gandhi and M Karunanidhi.
In 1998, the Jain Commission Report on the assassination of former Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi’s husband Rajiv Gandhi was leaked to some sections of the press. The report claimed that there had been communication between the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka, which was responsible for the assassination, and the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
According to reports, coded messages were exchanged between Jaffna and Tamil Nadu leading up to the assassination. This led the Congress to withdraw support from the United Front (UF) government in 1998, of which the DMK was also a part.
However, six years later, both leaders decided to bury the hatchet and political pragmatism and large heartedness prevailed. The DMK joined the Sonia-led United Progressive Alliance ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. The ‘rainbow coalition’ of the DMK, Congress, MDMK and PMK swept the election winning all 39 of Tamil Nadu’s seats, in addition to the Puducherry seat.
The two parties then fought the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in alliance as well, which helped Karunanidhi become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the fifth time. While the alliance was tested yet again in 2012, after the 2G scam case when DMK ministers in the government were brought under the scanner. However, the DMK rejoined the alliance in 2016.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ and ZDi+ Variants with Automatic Gear Shift Launched in India for Rs 7.76 Lakh
- Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
- Sethi’s Satire: After Lack of Application While Batting, India’s Batsmen Fail to Apply Themselves During Introspection
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...