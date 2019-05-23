Kalaktang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kalaktang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Shri Dorjee Wangdi Kharma BJP -- -- Shri Tenzing Norbu Thongdok

5. Kalaktang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,535 voters of which 4,875 are male and 4,660 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kalaktang, recorded a voter turnout of 81.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.01% and in 2009, 78.35% of Kalaktang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tenzing Norbu Thongdok of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 709 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled. Tenzing Norbu Thongdok polled a total of 7,967 (58.61%) votes.INC's Tenzing Norbu Thongdok won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1231 (17.22%) votes. Tenzing Norbu Thongdok polled 7,147 which was 58.61% of the total votes polled.Kalaktang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कलाकटांग (Hindi), কলকতাং (Bangla), கலக்டங் (Tamil), and క్లాక్‌తంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)