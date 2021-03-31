Kalamassery Candidate List: Key Contests in Kalamassery Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kalamassery Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kalamassery seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML won from this seat beating A M Yousaf of CPM by a margin of 12,118 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V. K. Ebrahim Kunju of MUL won from this this constituency defeating K. Chandran Pillai of CPM by a margin of 7,789 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kalamassery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kalamassery constituency are: P. Rajeev of CPI(M), V. E. Gafoor of IUML, P. S. Jayarajan of BDJS