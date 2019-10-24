Kalamnuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कळमनुरी): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

93. Kalamnuri (कळमनुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,430 eligible electors, of which 1,60,060 were male, 1,45,370 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalamnuri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 6936 50.68% Bangar Santosh Laxmanrao LEADING VBA 3369 24.62% Ajit Magar INC 2388 17.45% Dr. Santosh Kautika Tarfe ANC 752 5.49% Mushtak Esak Shaikh IND 71 0.52% Tarfe Santosh Ambadas NOTA 68 0.50% Nota BSP 58 0.42% Piraji Gangaram Ingole IND 44 0.32% Paikrao Ashok Wamanrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,223 eligible electors, of which 1,50,364 were male, 1,32,859 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,46,252.

Kalamnuri has an elector sex ratio of 908.22.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tarfe Santosh Kautika of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10536 votes which was 5.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Satav Rajiv Shankarrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8227 votes which was 4.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 93. Kalamnuri Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.86%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.54%, while it was 68.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.32%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 93. Kalamnuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 93. Kalamnuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Aundha (Nagnath) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Aundha Nagnath, Yehlegaon, Hingoli Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Sirsam BK. and Basamba, Kalamnuri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalamnuri is: 19.6303 77.3239.

