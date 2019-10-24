Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Kalamnuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कळमनुरी): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalamnuri (कळमनुरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Bangar Santosh Laxmanrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Kalamnuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कळमनुरी): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalamnuri (कळमनुरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

93. Kalamnuri (कळमनुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,430 eligible electors, of which 1,60,060 were male, 1,45,370 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalamnuri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
6936
50.68%
Bangar Santosh Laxmanrao
VBA
3369
24.62%
Ajit Magar
INC
2388
17.45%
Dr. Santosh Kautika Tarfe
ANC
752
5.49%
Mushtak Esak Shaikh
IND
71
0.52%
Tarfe Santosh Ambadas
NOTA
68
0.50%
Nota
BSP
58
0.42%
Piraji Gangaram Ingole
IND
44
0.32%
Paikrao Ashok Wamanrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,223 eligible electors, of which 1,50,364 were male, 1,32,859 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,46,252.

Kalamnuri has an elector sex ratio of 908.22.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tarfe Santosh Kautika of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10536 votes which was 5.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Satav Rajiv Shankarrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8227 votes which was 4.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 93. Kalamnuri Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.86%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.54%, while it was 68.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.32%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 93. Kalamnuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 93. Kalamnuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Aundha (Nagnath) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Aundha Nagnath, Yehlegaon, Hingoli Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Sirsam BK. and Basamba, Kalamnuri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalamnuri is: 19.6303 77.3239.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalamnuri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram