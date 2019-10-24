Kalanaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कलानौर): Shakuntala Khatak of Congress Wins

Kalanaur (कलानौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,98,561 eligible electors, of which 1,07,248 were male, 91,311 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,893 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,77,154 eligible electors, of which 96,246 were male, 80,908 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,893 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,47,923.

Kalanaur has an elector sex ratio of 851.4.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Shakuntla Khatak of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3972 votes which was 3.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.63% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shakuntla of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 27860 votes which was 30.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 63. Kalanaur Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.63%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.86%, while it was 62.14 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.23%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 202 polling stations in 63. Kalanaur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 187.

Extent: 63. Kalanaur constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: (SC) KCs Kahnaur, Kalanaur, Rohtak-I, Kalanaur (Municipal Committee), PCs Baliana, Kheri Sadh, Kharawar of Sampla KC and Ward Nos. 1 to 6 in Rohtak (Municipal Council of Rohtak Tehsil).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalanaur is: 28.8125 76.4174.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalanaur results.

